Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR opened at $12.05 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

