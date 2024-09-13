KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.90

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 43090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

KT Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

