KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 5,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

