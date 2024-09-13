Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 2.6%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.51. 882,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 605,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of C$359.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.13.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.052844 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$223,782.00. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

