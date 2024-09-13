Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $664,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.