Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 427,910 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 66,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,319,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

