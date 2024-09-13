Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

