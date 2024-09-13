Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Down 0.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Kinnevik Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.