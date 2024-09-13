Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $22.50

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $84,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

