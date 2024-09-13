KickToken One Day Volume Tops $0.74 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $0.74 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01156997 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.