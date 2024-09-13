Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Kering Stock Performance
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
