Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPRUY

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Kering has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.