Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Kering has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

