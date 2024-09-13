Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Up 354.8% in August

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 354.8% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

KMRPF stock remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

