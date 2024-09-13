Kelsian Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KLS)

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelsian Group

In related news, insider Fiona Hele bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,200.00 ($24,800.00). In other Kelsian Group news, insider Fiona Hele acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of A$37,200.00 ($24,800.00). Also, insider Neil Smith bought 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,419 shares of company stock worth $731,161. Insiders own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

