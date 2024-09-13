Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.87 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $339.95 million and $7.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,742 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.