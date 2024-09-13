Kathleen Sebelius Sells 5,182 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Humacyte stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

