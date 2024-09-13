Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

