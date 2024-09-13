KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $441.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

