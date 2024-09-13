Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.