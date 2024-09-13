Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $11.31 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on FLUT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:FLUT opened at $219.50 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
