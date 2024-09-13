Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 26,772 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc raised its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

