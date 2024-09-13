Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 220,109 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,109 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.