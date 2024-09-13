Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,534 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Brady worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brady by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.