Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,022,807 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,807 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

TAP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile



Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

