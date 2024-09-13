Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1,150.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.