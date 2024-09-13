Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 27,019 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

