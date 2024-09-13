Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.03 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

