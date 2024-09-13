Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,013 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in LiveRamp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Price Performance
LiveRamp stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp
Insider Transactions at LiveRamp
In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.