Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,855 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,728,581. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CATY. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.