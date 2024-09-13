Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.72 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

