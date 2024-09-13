Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 87,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,625,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

