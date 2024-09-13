JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 909,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,838% from the previous session’s volume of 46,944 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $40.07.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

