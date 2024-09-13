JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Down 71.8% in August

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JTEK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,565. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $72.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.