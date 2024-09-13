Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 2,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

