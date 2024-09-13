Joseph R. Saab Sells 2,440 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 3,988,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $119,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $94,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

