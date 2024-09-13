Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Purchases 100,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,225,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,533. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

