Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.50

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 435237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.60 ($2.03).

JSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,267.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

