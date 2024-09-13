Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.50

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 435237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.60 ($2.03).
Analyst Ratings Changes
JSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JSG
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.