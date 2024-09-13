Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,063 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 268,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 196,498 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 173.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 333.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 666,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,706,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

