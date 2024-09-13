Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 34,753 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

