Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $123.11 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

