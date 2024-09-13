Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 78.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

VLTO opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

