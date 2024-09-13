Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PSX opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
