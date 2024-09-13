Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,711 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 1,314.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

