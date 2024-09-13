Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

