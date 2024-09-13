Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.48% of Johnson Controls International worth $214,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

