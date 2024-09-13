Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

JCI stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

