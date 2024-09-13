John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 403.9% in August

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 403.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JHS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,405. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

