John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 403.9% in August

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 403.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,405. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
