Joe Berchtold Sells 29,310 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.