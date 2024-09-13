JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,515. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $796.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

