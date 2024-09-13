JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

