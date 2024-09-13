JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 5%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. 3,074,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,121,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

